Hartford police investigate illegal street race

Police said 24 infraction tickets were issued and one firearm was seized at the gathering Saturday morning.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating an illegal street racing meetup that took place early Saturday morning.

Police said at 2:30 a.m., members of the Hartford Police South Street Crimes Unit and South Community Service Officers went to the area of 50 Reserve Road near the Charter Oak Bridge on a report of a large number of vehicles blocking the roadway, as well as railroad tracks.

Officers contained the vehicles so that action could be taken. 24 infraction tickets were issued and one firearm was seized.

This comes after a similar response on May 14, where South Street Crimes and South Community Service Officers went to the same area, where 29 infraction tickets and one custodial arrest were made.

This is a continued effort by Hartford police to prevent large illegal vehicle gatherings and street racing.

Police said these efforts and enforcement action will continue throughout the coming months.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

-----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.