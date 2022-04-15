Hartford police investigate daytime homicide on Sigourney Street

Police said it happened on the 200 block of Sigourney Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a homicide on Sigourney Street on Friday afternoon.

Police said it happened just before noon on the 200 block of Sigourney Street.

At 11:39 a.m., police got a citizen's call reporting shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive male on the sidewalk. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

While on the scene, officers discovered there was a second victim in the shooting. That victim was taken to the hospital with suspected non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"At this point in the investigation, it appears that our deceased victim was the intended target, and our second victim -- doesn't look like it at this point; just the wrong place at the wrong time," said Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert as he addressed the media Friday afternoon.

Investigators are working to review surveillance footage as the investigation continues, police said. Major Crimes Division is on scene.

This incident is Hartford's 11th homicide of 2022.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.