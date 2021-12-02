x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hartford

Hartford PD investigate fatal shooting

The man was found in the backyard of a Hartford home and was rushed to the hospital. He died from his injuries.
sirens

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man was shot and killed Wednesday night on Enfield Street, police said. 

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. and officers responded to the area on a ShotSpotter activation. 

Police said responding officers canvassed the area but did not find any evidence of a shooting. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

However, 30 minutes later, police dispatch received a call from a person who found 22-year-old Devonte Downer suffering from a gunshot wound. He was located in the backyard of a home about a block away from the investigation. 

Downer was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

RELATED: Authorities: Student kills 4, wounds 7 with father's gun at east Michigan high school

RELATED: Man in critical condition following shooting on Albany Avenue in Hartford

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

In Other News

Hartford kicks off its new holiday market