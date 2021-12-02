Hartford PD investigate fatal shooting

The man was found in the backyard of a Hartford home and was rushed to the hospital. He died from his injuries.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man was shot and killed Wednesday night on Enfield Street, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. and officers responded to the area on a ShotSpotter activation.

Police said responding officers canvassed the area but did not find any evidence of a shooting.

However, 30 minutes later, police dispatch received a call from a person who found 22-year-old Devonte Downer suffering from a gunshot wound. He was located in the backyard of a home about a block away from the investigation.

Downer was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.