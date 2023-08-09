x
Hartford

Hartford police investigating homicide

The homicide happened on Barbour Street.

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford Police are investigating a homicide that happened late Wednesday evening. 

The homicide happened at 308 Barbour Street. 

No other details were available.


