Hartford police investigate shooting on Broad Street

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that happened on Broad Street Thursday evening.

Police said it happened just before 8:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Broad Street.

When officers got on the scene, they located a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

