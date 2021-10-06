Hartford PD: Man shot while riding in a car, not believed to be intended target

At this time, police do not believe the man was the intended target.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — A man is recovering after police said he was shot in a car while driving on New Britain Avenue in Hartford.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Mountain Street on the city's south end.

After an initial ShotSpotter activation, police received a call reporting that a gunshot victim was at a home nearby.

The victim, in his 50s, was alert when police arrived at the scene, and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the man was a passenger in a vehicle that was driving on New Britain Avenue and was struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle.

At this time, police do not believe the man was the intended target.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

