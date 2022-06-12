x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hartford

Hartford Police investigating homicide

Around 3:15 a.m. police were called to Babcock Street on a 911 call of a person who had been shot.
Credit: FOX61
Hartford Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning. 

Around 3:15 a.m. police were called to Babcock Street on a 911 call for a person who had been shot. 

When they arrived, patrol officers found an adult male victim who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

RELATED: Homicide arrest made in shooting of Hartford woman: Police

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

The Major Crimes Division is on scene has assumed this investigation.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

RELATED: 'Enough is enough' | March For Our Lives rally's for gun reform at Connecticut Capitol

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

 

More Videos

In Other News

March For Our Lives demands gun reform at Connecticut Capitol