Hartford Police investigating homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m. police were called to Babcock Street on a 911 call for a person who had been shot.

When they arrived, patrol officers found an adult male victim who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Major Crimes Division is on scene has assumed this investigation.

