Hartford police investigating homicide in North End

The victim was found on an Earle Street sidewalk

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating after a man was found unresponsive on a Earle Street sidewalk. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said Thursday night at 11;36 p.m., they were called to the area of 42 Earle Street on a report of a man shot. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive gunshot victim was located on the sidewalk.

Jeffrey Acoff, 34, of Hartford, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Acoff was the city's fifth homicide victim of 2022.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Earlier Thursday, police said a man was ambushed and killed outside a barbershop on Sigourney Street. The victim in that incident has been identified by police as Christian Feliciano, 20, of Hartford.

