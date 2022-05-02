Hartford police investigating weekend homicide

The man was shot on Park Street Sunday evening and died at the hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting on Park Street Sunday that sent a man to the hospital where he later died.

Police said around 8 p.m. on Sunday evening that they were called to the area of Park Street and Wolcott Street on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his thirties who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he was initially listed in critical but stable condition.

On Monday morning police announced that the man had died from his injuries.

The incident happened in the busy Park Street corridor. This is the city's 12th homicide in 2022.

Police said the Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

