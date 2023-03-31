Hartford police release body camera of state lawmaker’s DUI arrest

Police body camera shows Rep. Robin Comey joking about changing state DUI laws during her arrest.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police released body camera video Friday of Representative Robin Comey’s arrest after she flipped her car with state official license plates in Downtown Hartford, blocks from the State Capitol.

The video shows Comey appearing dazed and unable to concentrate when officers asked her questions. Officers pulled Comey into an alley to perform field sobriety tests. The video shows Comey unable to follow directions. Officers ultimately placed Comey in handcuffs.

Hartford Police placed Comey into the back of a police car before taking her to a DUI command post located nearby in downtown Hartford.

Once arriving officers ask Comey if she would like to call an attorney. Comey responds, “Well, what do you think?”

Unable to reach an attorney police ask if she would submit for tests to confirm her blood alcohol level. At first, Comey refuses then officers inform her of the consequences.

“That doesn’t make sense, I guess we’ll have to change the laws,” said Comey.

Video shows after taking two breath samples Hartford Police tell her she is over the legal limit. Comey then tells the officer about the General Assembly’s effort to lower the legal limit even more.

According to a police report, Comey registered a 0.1446 and 0.1400 during the two tests. The legal limit in Connecticut is 0.08.

Comey was released on a promise to appear. Two days after her arrest Comey provided this statement to the public:

"I want to apologize to my constituents, my colleagues in the CT General Assembly, my family and friends for my DUI arrest on Thursday night. After much reflection and with the support of my family, starting today, I will begin treatment to better understand the disease that is addiction and to get help I recognize I need. I am deeply grateful in advance to everyone for giving me the time and support I need."

Comey is expected to appear in Hartford Superior Court in May.

