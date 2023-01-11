18-year-old male hospitalized after Hartford shooting: Police

The man's condition is unknown at this time.

HARTFORD, Conn. — An 18-year-old male has been hospitalized following a shooting in Hartford on Wedneday night.

Police said at approximately 9:53 p.m., officers went to the area of 695 Broad St. on a ShotSpotter activation. When they got there, the 18-year-old gunshot victim was found.

He was taken to an area hospital and his condition is not known at this time. A FOX61 crew at the scene spotted the ambulance leaving with a police escort.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and are now investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.