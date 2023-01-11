x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hartford

18-year-old male hospitalized after Hartford shooting: Police

The man's condition is unknown at this time.
Hartford Police Car night

HARTFORD, Conn. — An 18-year-old male has been hospitalized following a shooting in Hartford on Wedneday night. 

Police said at approximately 9:53 p.m., officers went to the area of 695 Broad St. on a ShotSpotter activation. When they got there, the 18-year-old gunshot victim was found. 

He was taken to an area hospital and his condition is not known at this time. A FOX61 crew at the scene spotted the ambulance leaving with a police escort.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and are now investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Articles

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Hartford police recruit video goes viral for wrong reasons

Before You Leave, Check This Out