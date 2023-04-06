Hartford police transport infant to hospital in critical condition

Officials say an ambulance was not readily available at the time to take the infant to Children's Medical, so Hartford police were forced to do it themselves.

HARTFORD, Conn. — An unresponsive infant had to be taken to the hospital by Hartford police due to an absence of available ambulances in Hartford on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officials said at approximately 6:09 a.m., Hartford police and Hartford fire responded to an undisclosed location in the capital city after a report of an unresponsive infant.

Officer Moore of the Hartford Police Department and fire personnel performed CPR after determining the infant didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing. They continued lifesaving measures and decided they had to take the infant to Children's Medical Center because the ambulance couldn't arrive in time.

The infant was taken to CCMC by Officer Madison of the Hartford Police Department, while Officer Moore and fire personnel did CPR.

Medical staff list the infant in critical condition but praised the action of those who did CPR and took the infant to the hospital.

It was not immediately clear why an ambulance was not available to respond to the scene.

The Hartford Police Special Investigation Division is known to be investigating the incident. This investigation is now active and ongoing.

