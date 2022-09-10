x
Hartford

Hartford Pride Festival packs downtown for 13th year

An organizer says the event is also an educational tool for the community to learn about LGBTQ+ resources in Connecticut.
Credit: FOX61
Hartford Pride Festival fills downtown for 13th year

HARTFORD, Conn. — The 13th annual Hartford Pride Festival flooded Trumbull and Pratt Streets Saturday with pride flags and rainbow colors.

More than 120 vendors and sponsors helped put on the event that was expected to draw in 6,000 people. Organizer Charlie Ortiz said the event has been growing since it first started and has moved to Trumbull Street to fit the crowds.

Credit: FOX61
Hartford Pride Festival fills downtown for 13th year

"From my heart, it’s an enjoyable thing especially when I’m taking the pictures to post it," he said. "It’s more about education. It’s more about educating the community about the resources that we have in our state."

Ortiz said the message is love-is-love. Tammie Kniep said that needs to be spread.

"I just think it’s fantastic that you can celebrate for everybody in every way, walk of life, everything. I love it," the Enfield resident said.

The festival offered COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccination clinics.

DJs and famous drag queens took the stage Saturday.

Credit: FOX61
Hartford Pride Festival fills downtown for 13th year

---

