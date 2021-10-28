Hartford provides $1 million grant for school scholarship program

The program has given over 800 scholarships for Hartford students heading to college over the last six years.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford scholarship program is getting a $1 million grant from the city as part of a new partnership.

Hartford Promise, a college scholarship and success program for Hartford public school students, is receiving a grant from the City of Hartford.

Mayor Luke Bronin, Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez and Hartford Promise President Richard Sugarman announced the new partnership between the city and program Thursday morning.

"I think it's been a life-changing program for hundreds of students in Hartford, and we're grateful for the team for what they've built and what they do in the city," said Bronin during the announcement.

The grant to the program was approved by the city council on October 25.

"Hartford Promise is really about getting all of us to recognize that talent and remove any barriers that exist for [the students]," said Sugarman.

Hartford Promise has had over 800 scholars in its first six years, including 146 students in 2021.

"This is also a message to our students that they matter too," said Torres-Rodriguez. "That they care, and that collectively, there is a group of individuals, organizations, systems that will support them through high school and beyond."

Students are eligible for the Promise Scholarship if they attend a Hartford public high school from 9th grade to 12th grade, live in Hartford, have an attendance record above 93%, and have at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA.

These students receive up to $5,000 a year in college scholarships.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.