Hartford Public Library to give out COVID-19 tests as city braces for uptick in cases

Mayor Luke Bronin said it’s time to hand out the kits again because the city is expecting an uptick in cases involving the latest sub-variant of COVID-19, BA.2.

HARTFORD, Conn. — After seeing a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country and in Connecticut, Hartford is trying to get ahead of the game by handing out more free at-home COVID testing kits and N-95 masks.

It's a partnership between city officials and Hartford Public Library, happening at all locations all week long except for Ropkins and Rawson.

Months ago, Hartford Public Library held similar events that brought long lines for hours with people trying to get their hands on a test. At that time, there was a shortage of supplies for the tests at local pharmacies. The city handed out more than 8,000 kits.

Now, they have 12,000 tests to hand out all week long.

"There was a huge demand for the at-home test kits. So the Hartford Public Library supported the city of Hartford in the distribution of those test kits to meet that demand. Right now, there probably is a demand, but not as high," said Leticia Cotto, Customer Experience Officer for Hartford Public Library.

“As we continue to live with COVID over the long-term, testing will remain an important tool to help reduce the spread,” Bronin said. “With this new sub-variant making a surge here in Connecticut, we want to make sure that Hartford residents have easy and convenient access to at-home tests. We encourage everyone to take advantage of the opportunity to get these tests, and I want to thank the Hartford Public Library for once again helping us distribute them to our community."

For Hartford neighbors, having this type of accessibility is valuable.

“It’s amazing. Just to be able to walk in, show your I.D., and just get it for free and just walk out," said Jessica Byrd, who was picking up a testing kit at the downtown location.

You must be a Hartford resident to get one of the testing kits, and you need to show proof of that with an I.D. Below is a list of the locations and times residents can visit this week.

Downtown Library

500 Main St.

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (through the end of April)

Camp Field Library

30 Campfield Ave.

Tuesday and Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Albany Library

1250 Albany Ave.

Tuesday and Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Barbour Library

261 Barbour St.

Monday-Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dwight Library

7 New Park Ave.

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Park Street Library @ the Lyric

603 Park St.

Monday and Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tests will be available at each location while supplies last.

