Hartford Public Library launches online music collection to promote local artists

Performers selected as part of The Beat will also have the opportunity to perform at concerts that will be organized by The Bushnell and Hartford Public Library.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Public Library is now providing an exclusive collection of diverse, local music with the launch of The Beat, a streaming service that is actively seeking submissions from Hartford-area artists.



The new collection of music will be curated by Hartford Public Library and a group of community curators from Hartford’s music scene. Songs can be played online 24/7 through a user-friendly digital music platform by all users and downloaded to be played later by Hartford Public Library cardholders. The Beat is accessible here.



“With other streaming platforms, it’s so much, it’s kind of over-saturated with content but with The Beat, it’s slowly growing to a place where people can go in on the site and listen to music and know that it’s coming from their community,” said Jonathan Barber, a local musician whose album is already featured on the platform.

RELATED: Witness Stone Project shines a light on 2 formerly enslaved Americans at Pardee-Morris House



The Beat’s inaugural submission round is now open and will conclude July 5. Artists who are interested in being considered should upload three full-length tracks representative of their overall work online. Musicians across all genres are encouraged to apply.



A jury will review submissions and select albums to be included in the collection. Artists who have their submissions accepted will be asked to upload an entire album and sign a licensing agreement. They will receive an honorarium of $100 to $250 depending on the length of their album. Works must have been produced within the last five years. Up to 40 new albums per year will be accepted in several submission rounds.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines



Performers selected as part of The Beat will also have the opportunity to perform at concerts that will be organized by The Bushnell and Hartford Public Library. The first such concert is scheduled for July 17 in The Bushnell Courtyard.



"Hartford being the melting pot that it is, I think is what makes it so special. You have a small group of cities in the U.S. that have such diversity that we have and I think ultimately that diversity is very important and we need to make sure it’s represented and these different genres that will be represented on The Beat will showcase that,” said Nygel White, Hartford Public Library Production and Engagement Coordinator.

Angelo Bavaro is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at abavaro@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.



Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.