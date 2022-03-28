Hartford Public Schools hold vaccination clinics as 'mask optional' policy goes into effect

They're making the switch a month after the governor's mandate expired

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Public Schools is now joining the majority of districts in Connecticut by switching to a mask-optional policy. That means students and staff can decide on their own if they want to wear a mask in class, or not.

“I have mixed emotions about it," said Shantell Stultz, whose kids go to West Middle School.

For now, Stultz is asking her kids to keep their masks on, at least until the weather gets warm.

“I just have seen my kids come home sick a lot. So I think the mask could definitely prevent them, you know, from getting anything," Stultz said.

However, others have been waiting for this day for months.

"I'm super excited," said Linda Fairclough a Hartford mom. "My 7-year-old was complaining that he doesn’t get any mask breaks in school and it was really hard for him. And you know at his age, it’s really hard to keep it on.”

Though the district is making masks an option, that doesn't mean they're removing other COVID protocols.

"The frequent hand washing, distancing to the extent possible, cohorting as well to the extent possible," said Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools.

Students and staff will also be required to isolate themselves at home for five days if they test positive. They should not return to school if they are still showing symptoms. When they come back to class, they'll be asked to wear a mask for 6-10 days.

The district had originally planned to lift the mask mandate next week. But, after seeing a continuous decrease in COVID-19 cases and after many discussions with the local health experts, they decided to go ahead with a mask-option policy for this week.

"For us, it's not about what feels right. It's all about, what does the health condition say to us? What do all of those data points say to us? What's the guidance from the local health experts? And then, what are we doing here at Hartford Public Schools? What does our local context call for and so, at this moment, it is the appropriate move for us to make," Dr. Torres-Rodriguez said.

The district also tested out the mask-optional policy by implementing it at athletic events two weeks ago.

“Because we really wanted to monitor whether to not that would make an increase, that would increase the numbers. And we’ve seen none, we haven't seen an increase," Dr. Torres-Rodriguez said.

Despite lifting the mandate, the district is making a big push to continue to increase the vaccination numbers among students and families. They're hosting vaccination clinics at every school this week.

Right now, 94% of all staff are vaccinated, 40% of students 12 and up have their shots, and 18% of students 5-11 are vaccinated. The district continues to educate families to try to increase those numbers.

But, school officials feel it's still appropriate to allow families to decide if they want their kids to wear a mask at school.

“And if the health conditions change then, we also monitor and step back and adjust as needed," Dr. Torres-Rodriguez said.

