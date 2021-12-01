x
Hartford

Man in critical condition following shooting outside Hartford restaurant

Police said the shooting happened outside The Russell on Allyn Street.
Credit: FOX61
file photo

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting on Allyn Street Tuesday night, police said. 

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. and officers were called to The Russell, a restaurant on Allyn Street. As officers arrived on scene, a victim had arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. 

The man, in his thirties, was listed in critical condition.

Police said the shooting came during a fight that happened inside the restaurant and continued out into the street. 

Police continue to investigate the shooting. No suspects have been identified at this time, and police have not announced charges. 

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at the Hartford Police Department's tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

