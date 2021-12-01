Man in critical condition following shooting outside Hartford restaurant

Police said the shooting happened outside The Russell on Allyn Street.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting on Allyn Street Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. and officers were called to The Russell, a restaurant on Allyn Street. As officers arrived on scene, a victim had arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

The man, in his thirties, was listed in critical condition.

Police said the shooting came during a fight that happened inside the restaurant and continued out into the street.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. No suspects have been identified at this time, and police have not announced charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at the Hartford Police Department's tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.