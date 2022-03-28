Hartford school nurse on administrative leave after anti-LGBTQ comments made on Facebook

Officials say she shared personal and private details about a student on social media.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A nurse from a Hartford school is on administrative leave after officials said she made "inappropriate" comments about LGBTQ+ students and shared "private and personal" details about a specific student in a Facebook group.

School Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez sent a letter to parents on Monday explaining the incident. She said an unidentified nurse used a personal social media account, but the manner in which the comments were shared is "totally inconsistent with what we stand for."

"(Hartford Public Schools) does not tolerate any language that could be harmful to our community," the superintendent said. "The nurse has been put on administrative leave while the district conducts an investigation."

The school system did not say where the nurse worked.

Torres-Rodriguez said the school system strives to provide an inclusive environment for all students, where they are "seen, valued, respected and heard."

"We uphold all of our staff to a high standard, entrusting them to be caretakers and leaders in the community," she said, adding later: "It is unacceptable for any member of our community to make any student feel unwelcome, especially someone that has the responsibility to serve as a trusted confidant and obligation to preserve their personal health and well-being."

The superintendent said Hartford Public Schools are taking this incident and any others that impact a student's well-being very seriously.

"Ensuring our schools are a safe place for students, staff and visitors is our highest priority. Therefore, we took immediate action to remove this individual from our schools while we investigate."

