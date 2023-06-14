UConn freshman killed in Hartford shooting, crash: Police

Upon arrival, responders found a male suffering gunshot wounds outside a vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Windsor teen was killed in a shooting and crash that happened in Hartford late Tuesday night, according to police.

Around 10:30 p.m., Hartford police officers were called to the area of High and Walnut Streets for a report of a crash. Hartford firefighters were also called to the scene.

Upon arrival, responders found a male suffering gunshot wounds outside a vehicle. The male was taken to a nearby hospital, where police said he later died.

The victim has been identified as Zaid Deje Langs-Myers, 18, of Windsor. Langs-Myers was going to be a freshman at UConn.

Police determined that the incident started at a home on Brook Street. Police believe the incident started when someone tried to steal a "significant" amount of marijuana from Langs-Myers.

There was a passenger in the car Langs-Myers was driving, and they were not hurt, according to police.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

