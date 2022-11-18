1 person critically injured in shooting near Hartford elementary school: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man is in critical condition after police said he was shot in Hartford.
Just after 10 a.m. Friday, officers were called to an area around Wish Elementary School on Magnolia Street on the report of a person shot.
When investigators got to the scene, they began canvassing before they were made aware of a gunshot victim arriving at an area hospital.
Police said the victim, a man in his 30s, was listed in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.
Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines
The elementary school was placed on a soft lockdown which allowed students and teachers to continue on with their day as police investigated.
At this time, police did not specify a suspect or what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story.
Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.