Hartford

1 person critically injured in shooting near Hartford elementary school: Police

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. in the area of Wish Elementary School, which was placed in a soft lockdown as police investigated.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man is in critical condition after police said he was shot in Hartford

Just after 10 a.m. Friday, officers were called to an area around Wish Elementary School on Magnolia Street on the report of a person shot. 

When investigators got to the scene, they began canvassing before they were made aware of a gunshot victim arriving at an area hospital. 

Police said the victim, a man in his 30s, was listed in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

The elementary school was placed on a soft lockdown which allowed students and teachers to continue on with their day as police investigated. 

At this time, police did not specify a suspect or what led up to the shooting. 

This is a developing story.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

