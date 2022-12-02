Hartford police investigate bomb threat at Sport and Medical Sciences Academy

Police said the school recieved the "vague" threat through an email around 6:30 a.m., prompting the bomb squad and bomb-sniffing dogs to investigate.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Officials are investigating after a reported bomb threat at Hartford's Sport and Medical Sciences Academy this morning.

According to Hartford police, the school had received a "vague bomb threat" on Friday around 6:30 a.m. through an email.

In response, the school did not open, and the students weren't let in.

In an email sent by Principal Ken O'Brien of the Richard J. Kinsella Magnet School of Performing Arts, students from the Sports Medical Science Academy would be heading to Kinsella Friday morning. Kinsella is a neighboring school to Sports Medical Science Academy.

Police responded to the school and conducted a thorough sweep of the building with the bomb squad and bomb-sniffing dogs.

Officials said no threat was located and the school will begin opening back up this morning.

The source of the threat is still under investigation, police said.

This is a developing story.

