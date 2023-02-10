'Vague' bomb threat at Sport and Medical Sciences Academy 'erroneous': Police

This is the second bomb threat the school has received in recent months with the last one being on Dec. 2, 2022 via email.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Students at Sport and Medical Science Academy in Hartford were temporarily out of class Friday morning after a "vague" bomb threat was reported.

Police said the threat came over the school's tip line around 6:30 a.m and was found to be "erroneous."

Students returned to class just after 9 a.m.

All bus pick-ups and drop-offs for the school were diverted to Richard J. Kinsella Magnet School of Performing Arts while police investigated, Hartford Public Schools said.

It's the second reported bomb threat at the school since December. On Dec. 2, 2022, school officials received a vague threat through their email around 6:30 a.m. as well, prompting a sweep of the building.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.