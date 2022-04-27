Hartford Taste Festival coming in June

The festival is highlighting local restaurants.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — A team of Hartford area organizations is coming together to showcase Hartford Restaurants in June through a festival called Hartford Taste festival.

“The food of Hartford is what makes us unique,” said MetroHartford Alliance CEO David Griggs.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin along with other city leaders announced the Hartford Taste festival coming this June.

"This is a chance to celebrate those restaurants. To celebrate the incredible cuisine that we have here in Hartford. To do it all in one place, all here together on Constitution plaza, this June. June 10th and 11th,” said Bronin.

City officials said the event will celebrate Hartford's food, music, businesses and cultural diversity.

This festival has been in the works since 2019, but COVID-19 threw a wrench in those plans and changed life for many restaurants here.

Bronin said this is a part of the economic comeback for the city of Hartford.

“This is your chance to support restaurants you already know and love. To discover restaurants you don’t know yet but will love once you do and to support our return in the wake of the past couple of years as a community,” said Bronin.

The two-day event will also include entertainment, cooking contests, cooking demonstrations and around 30 restaurants.

There are no fees for restaurants to participate in the festival. There will be food, music, and lots of entertainment. You buy tokens to taste the foods but to get in is free and all of those proceeds benefit Connecticut Foodshare.

“This is an opportunity to grab Harford, raise it up, and make this community as great as a version of itself that it can be,” said Griggs.

For those businesses interested in signing up to participate, click here.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at DTurner@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.