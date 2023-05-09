Hartford Taste to kick off summer in capital city

Proceeds from the Hartford Taste Festival will benefit Connecticut Foodshare and give exposure to Hartford's local restaurants and artists.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A celebration of food, art and music is coming back to the Hartford community this summer.

After a successful inaugural event last year, the Hartford Taste Festival will be coming to Constitution Plaza on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, with around 30 restaurants and many musical acts across two stages.

"One of the things about Hartford's restaurant scene that I love is we have those old institutions...but we also have so many little undiscovered gems that are amazing in almost any type of cuisine you can imagine," said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

A portion of the proceeds benefits Connecticut Foodshare.

The Hartford is extending its generosity to local restaurateurs, taking the tab on vendor fees so that the restaurants can attend free of charge.

"We know that working with small businesses is a privilege and one we take very very seriously. You will never meet more talented or dedicated people," said Stephanie Bush of The Hartford.

GiGi Lawrence attended last year with her "Rastaraunt", which serves vegan Jamaican cuisine at the Swift Factory, and says this is a great opportunity to expose the community to new tastes.

"We don't have a lot of vegan options around in Hartford Connecticut, maybe a handful, so I definitely want to expose restaurants, get people into vegan cuisine," Lawrence said. "Our line wrapped around the building at one point, so we're happy to be back this year."

Hartford native Tom Dubay will also be there with the Hartford Flavor Company, which expanding to Pratt Street as a restaurant this summer, in addition to its Parkville distillery.

Dubay has been to previous restaurant festivals in Hartford and is seeing a meaningful difference that Hartford Taste will bring.

"This reinvention of the event is awesome. it's even bigger and better than it used to be," Dubay said.

The COVID comeback is also helping restaurants become "bigger and better" than before.

"A lot of the small restaurants and larger ones had to fight their way to survive through COVID," Dubay said. "Now, getting this ability to have massive exposure in a fairly short amount of time is great to rejuvenate the restaurant scene here in the city":

Hartford Taste is considered the kickoff to summer in Hartford, where almost every weekend will be filled with community events around the capital city.

