Hartford PD charge second person in connection with fatal shooting

The shooting wounded two men in their twenties but killed 33-year-old Chaquan Jones last spring.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Another man has been charged in connection with a triple shooting that killed a Hartford man last spring.

The shooting happened on Norwich Street on May 4, 2021. Police were notified of the shooting by a ShotSpotter activation that went off just before 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Two men in their twenties were taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The third victim, 33-year-old Chaquan Jones, was rushed to the hospital for his wounds as well but was later pronounced dead.

Hartford officials said as a result of the investigation, they secured two arrest warrants. In November 2021, 21-year-old Josh Rodriguez of East Hartford was taken into custody and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, criminal liability/murder, and two counts of first-degree assault. He was held on a $2.8 million bond.

On Tuesday, Hartford police announced 24-year-old Lamont Fields of Hartford was released from federal custody and placed into Hartford police's custody in connection with the shooting. Fields was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and criminal possession of a firearm. He was held on a $2 million bond.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

