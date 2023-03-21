Hartford Yard Goats' stadium officially renamed, remodeled to 'Dunkin' Park'

New signage and a new Dunkin' cup were put out front the main gate and on top of the scoreboard

HARTFORD, Conn. — It's a literal sign that baseball season is almost back in the capital city.

The new signage for Dunkin' Park officially went up on Tuesday along with the newly improved Dunkin' cup.

The ballpark was previously named Dunkin' Donuts Park, but a new rebranding effort lead to the new name, Dunkin' Park.

It's a 15-foot large iced coffee to-go, a special order on top of the scoreboard for the Hartford Yard Goats 2023 season.

Some changes are coming to the @GoYardGoats ballpark! The new name, Dunkin Park (previously Dunkin Donuts Park) is getting some new signage and of course the new cup. Details on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/v7EZbGSmF7 — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) March 21, 2023

"We believe it's the largest iced coffee cup in the world and it can fill 14,000 cups of iced coffee," said Jeff Dooley, the voice of the Yard Goats.

The work was underway to rebrand the ballpark after the Dunkin' chain renamed itself a few years back.

"Now it’s just Dunkin' Park, same great ballpark, new name," said Mike Abramson, the General Manager of the Yard Goats.

LOL I actually cracked up pretty hard at the little label. Love it! @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/LJkwfZXOsF — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) March 21, 2023

The coffee cup is a staple at the ballpark. The previous cup was a hot cup of coffee in a Styrofoam cup.

The new cup is an eco-friendly large iced coffee. It even has its own straw.

"I think our fans are going to love it once they see everything it can do when they come into the ballpark, it's just a couple of weeks away so we’re gearing up," said Dooley.

The company behind the designs, Southington-based Sign Pro, had spent countless hours making sure their vision came to life.

"We take a lot of pride and passion in what we do, we fabricated it all right here in Connecticut," said Sign Pro owner, Peter Rappoccio.

It won’t be long until all the seats are filled at the ballpark.

"Ticket sales have been phenomenal, absolutely phenomenal. The demand is very high. We have a great promotional calendar this year, we’ve been selling like gangbusters since we started," said Abramson.

Opening Day is set for April 6, tickets are still available but they're selling quickly.

