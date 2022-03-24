Hartford Yard Goats look to encourage students to read more in new challenge

Students have to read five books outside of the regular curriculum to earn two free tickets to a game this season

HARTFORD, Conn. — Opening day for the Hartford Yard Goats is getting closer and starting now students can earn free tickets to a game this season just by reading.

In a new student reading challenge for grades K-8, students have to read five books outside of their regular curriculum to get two free tickets to a yard goats game this season.

"One lucky fan and winner will be chosen to throw out the first pitch before the Yard Goats game which is really cool," said Jeff Dooley, the voice of the Yard Goats.

The first-ever reading challenge is a fun way to encourage kids to see Yard Goats mascot, Chompers, in action while picking up some extra reading skills.

"Reading is so important and we felt like if we had the opportunity to use our brand to show students that it’s important to read we can have a nice reward in the end," said Dooley.

Dunkin Donuts Park was busy with vendors stocking concessions, testing out the tarp during the rainy weather, and of course, Chompers making sure he’s staying in shape.

General Manager of the Yard Goats, Mike Abramson, said this season will feel more normal than in years past with a full schedule and no COVID-19 restrictions in place.



Are you excited for this @GoYardGoats season!? I know we are and so is Chompers ⚾️ opening day is April 8th and starting now students K-8th grade can earn free tickets to a game this season…all you have to do is read a couple of good books! Details at 5 pm on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/mXf2eNtQSP — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) March 24, 2022

'It’s been a couple of years for us now, last year we built our season in five weeks. We were playing defense the whole year and we’re not accustomed to that, so we’re really stoked and ready to go," said Abramson.

As everyone sets their sights on the first pitch in Hartford, Yard Goats staff are preparing around the clock for the first packed house.

"We’re hoping we can help people return to the norm a little bit, get outside and enjoy a Yard Goats game," said Dooley.

Opening day is April 8, but there is a soft opening happening on April 2 in a game for the University of Hartford's baseball team.

More information on how to can sign up for the student reading challenge and buy tickets for the season is here.

