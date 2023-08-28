Hartford's Jumoke Academy shifts classes to another building after fire alarm malfunction

They expect to have the issue resolved by Friday, if not sooner.

HARTFORD, Conn — Students at Jumoke Academy on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford will be spending their first day of school Tuesday in another building after a problem with a fire alarm according to school officials.

On Monday Jumoke Academy Supt. Troy A. Monroe said they were having malfunctions in the fire alarm system at their STEM Academy middle school campus, which they believed was triggered by a recent storm and a possible lightning strike or power surge. The problem is affecting the emergency strobe lights in the system. Students and staff can’t occupy the school until that is fixed and approved by the fire department.

Tuesday is their first day of school. The 140 students at the STEM campus at 339 Blue Hills Avenue will report to Jumoke’s Arts Academy at the Hartford Conservatory at 875 Asylum Avenue. “It will be a little tight, but we think we’ll make it work,” said Monroe.

They expect to have the issue resolved by Friday, if not sooner, according to Monroe.

Jumoke Academy is charter school with multiple locations in Hartford.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.