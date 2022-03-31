Hartford's Pratt Street Salsa Socials expand dates, now sponsored by Hartford HealthCare

The socials have a new sponsor, Hartford HealthCare, and will see five dates over the course of the spring and summer.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford's Pratt Street Salsa Socials have expanded to five dates this spring and summer and have found a new sponsor with Hartford HealthCare.

The free event is held by the Hartford Business Improvement District (HBID).

The socials take place on Fridays and will span five months. The new dates are May 27, June 17, July 8, Aug. 19, and Sept. 9 with the event beginning at 5 p.m. and running until 8 p.m. on Pratt Street.

Pratt Street Salsa Socials are free and open to the general public. In the event of rain, Pratt Street Salsa Socials will take place Friday, June 3, June 24, Saturday, July 9, Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Sept. 10.

“Hartford HealthCare is proud to be the presenting sponsor of these events that celebrate our state’s important and growing Hispanic community,” said Mike Daglio, executive vice president and chief operating officer and executive sponsor of Hartford HealthCare’s Hispanic Colleague Resource Group. “We look forward to these Pratt Street Salsa Socials that add vitality to our capital city, and engage so many people in a celebration of civic and cultural pride.”

HBID said the salsa socials have become one of the most beloved and anticipated annual summer events held in downtown Hartford.

“Unlike a concert or a performance event - everyone who comes to a Pratt Street Salsa Social becomes a part of the experience - the dancers, the kids, the grandparents, the professional instructors from Arthur Murray Dance Center, and the audience - they all experience the energy in the same way,” said Chip McCabe, the Hartford Business Improvement District’s director of placemaking and events.

For more information, head here.

