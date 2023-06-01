'Civil disobedience' demonstration blocks traffic in downtown Hartford

For over a week, health care workers have gone on strike and picketed in front of the state Capitol. They took over Capitol Ave., sitting in the middle of the road.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The SIEU strike has brought traffic to a standstill in Downtown Hartford, as health care workers continue to ask for higher pay and expansion of lifesaving services.

For over a week, dozens if not thousands of workers have gone on strike and picketed in front of the state Capitol. Now, they took over Capitol Ave., sitting in the middle of the busy intersection near the Capitol building and Bushnell Theater.

This "civil disobedience" was planned for Thursday around noon, as over 50 activists and the SEIU International President were expected to participate.

"We are seeing health insurance premiums with double-digit rate hikes, rent and electric power costs skyrocket, and students and workers from all industries are facing unprecedented short-staffing concerns," SEIU said in a statement prior to the demonstration.

As many as 1,700 caregivers have been on strike in hopes to reach a $25 per hour minimum wage with affordable benefits and a pension.

This strike comes as Gov. Ned Lamont and the state legislature work to pass the state budget and wrap up the legislative session.

