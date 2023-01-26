Helping beyond lunch, Hartford Public High’s “Grub Pub” is launched

Food-insecure students now have an in-school pantry.

HARTFORD, Conn. — It’s an idea that grades well at Hartford Public High School – the “Grub Pub”. The planning is over and now the community has come together to launch a pantry for food-insecure students at HPHS.

Thursday saw the ribbon-cutting for the Grub Pub, much to the delight of school leaders and a team from Stop & Shop that donated $20,000 to make the food panty a reality.

"The food pantry is a logical step because it doesn’t just service the students, but (also services) the families and it helps ease the burden that a lot of students experience," said Flora Padro, who has been the principal at Hartford Public for the past 18 months.

According to Hartford Public statistics, 75% of their students receive free or reduced-priced meals at school. 175 HPHS students are currently living in temporary housing.

Stop and Shop has helped with food pantry programs in dozens of schools across Connecticut and beyond and was happy to celebrate its latest team effort.

"This school pantry will bridge the gap for students who are reliant on school breakfast and lunch and don’t have access to food during dinner and on the weekend," said Maura O’Brien, the external communications manager for Stop & Shop.

Padro also noted that future plans at Hartford Public High School call for laundry services.

"We want to create a new normal, we want to innovate and bring in our community and our families. We want to have good relationships and partnerships that will help our community," said Padro.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

