Single mother and son move into new Habitat for Humanity house in Hartford

A home dedication ceremony was held on Tuesday to celebrate the houses new occupants.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Habitat for Humanity of North Central Connecticut hosted a home dedication ceremony Tuesday morning to celebrate a single mother and her son moving into their new home in Hartford.

Tammy Lubin and her son will move into a three-bedroom home at 132 Cleveland Ave.

“I work in retail right now so I’m really excited to finally start building equity for myself. It’s going to be exciting. My son loves the fact that we’re gonna be having a yard and we will be able to get a dog,” said Lubin.

For decades now, Habitat for Humanity of North Central Connecticut has been working to provide sustainable, affordable housing to families in need.

Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.

“We have an application process once or twice a year. We require all of our families to fall between a specific income bracket. For this specific affiliate this year, it was 38,000 to 68,000. We require families to have two generations in the household and we usually require our families to have decent credit,” said Diana Gasca, Construction Supervisor for Habitat for Humanity of North Central Connecticut.

“What they’re doing is changing communities, I’ve seen streets that was run down when I first moved here and now it’s all homeowners,” said Lubin.

The home dedicated Tuesday is the second concrete home built by HFHNCC as they work to provide sustainable, affordable housing throughout Hartford and Tolland counties. It is also the first concrete home HFHNCC has built in the City of Hartford, and it will close with a zero-interest mortgage held by HFHNCC.

Since being established in 1989, Gasca said HFHNCC has serviced over one thousand families and built over 260 homes in Hartford Country.

“As you drive up North Main Street and you see those beautiful homes along the east side of Main Street, that’s because of Habitat. As you go around the neighborhood and see new homes where blight once stood, so much of that is because of Habitat,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Angelo Bavaro is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at abavaro@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.