Oct. 8-14 is Fire Safety Prevention Week.

FARMINGTON, Connecticut — Home fire safety is really something to keep in mind all yearlong.

But October is a season of transition, making it an ideal time to raise a red flag before winter. Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster, which is why October is Fire Prevention Month and Sunday to Saturday, Fire Prevention Week.

On average, disaster relief teams with the American Red Cross respond to two home fires in Connecticut every single day. This week, the humanitarian organization is now reminding people to get their fire safety ducks in a row.

“As you prepare for the winter months, please take the time now to meet with your family and make an escape plan. What are the exits out of your home? What are the safe spaces that your family can go to should you need to evacuate,” said Jocelyn Hillard, Spokesperson, American Red Cross of Connecticut and Rhode Island.

During Fire Safety Week, volunteer fire departments like Newington hold community events to educate the public. The department is holding a free educational event Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m.

It’s also a time when people head back indoors and fire up heating sources, and when crews respond to more fires.

“Most often you have up to two minutes to escape, so making sure that those smoke alarms are working and that you’re testing them regularly could be the key to getting your family out safe,” Hillard said.

The Red Cross is emphasizing safety in a room where most fires start, the kitchen. They recommend Not leaving stoves unattended, keeping items 3-feet away from a heat source, and having a lid or cookie sheet nearby so that you can use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire.

Joseph Scarpantonio, Owner True Value Wethersfield, keeps the shelves stocked in October for Fire Prevention Month but relishes in longtime customers in Wethersfield who stay on top of fire safety yearlong.

“This time of year when your furnaces kick on and things get started for the first time,” Scarpantonio said. “Smoke detectors don’t always last forever. It’s not just the battery that goes. CO detectors with a combination smoke detector actually have a filter that goes bad and when that filter goes bad it starts beeping like a battery but you can’t fix it, it keeps beeping.”

The Red Cross runs a Home Fire Safety Program that will install smoke alarms for free to anyone who needs one. For details on how to sign up visit RedCross.org/CTprepare to make an appointment.

