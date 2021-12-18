Hartford police investigate shooting that injured 1 on Homestead Ave.

Upon arrival, a man in his 20s was found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting in the city that left a man injured Saturday.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Homestead Avenue on Shot Spotter activation at around 3:35 p.m., police said.

Upon arrival, a man in his 20s was found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and has assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

---

---

