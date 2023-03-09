Homicide investigation underway on Albany Avenue: Hartford police

There are reports of a vehicle with bullet holes at the scene.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a homicide in Albany Ave. and Woodland St. Thursday afternoon.

There are reports of a vehicle with bullet holes at the scene. At least three cars can be seen with what appears to be collision damage.

Additional details were not immediately made available. People are asked to avoid the area.

Hartford homicide investigated 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

FOX61 has a crew at the scene. This is breaking news.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.