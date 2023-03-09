x
Hartford

Homicide investigation underway on Albany Avenue: Hartford police

There are reports of a vehicle with bullet holes at the scene.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a homicide in Albany Ave. and Woodland St. Thursday afternoon.

There are reports of a vehicle with bullet holes at the scene. At least three cars can be seen with what appears to be collision damage.

Additional details were not immediately made available. People are asked to avoid the area.

Hartford homicide investigated

1 / 4
FOX61

FOX61 has a crew at the scene. This is breaking news.

