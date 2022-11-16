Drive-thru House of Bread banquet raises funds for Hartford soup kitchen

The annual fundraiser brings donors to downtown Hartford.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A slow roll of cars in a Downtown Hartford parking lot continued to gain traction for the annual House of Bread Hunger Banquet Drive-Thru on Wednesday.

The event is held before Thanksgiving to help raise funds for the homeless population in Hartford. Donors drive up and pay $30 for a paper bag filled with soup, bread, and a coffee mug from the House of Bread.

Sister Theresa Fonti began the Hunger Banquet 37 years ago, it was moved to a drive-thru event after the pandemic.

“This is one of our main fundraisers," Fonti said while giving out bags to donors driving in the drive-thru line. "We don’t have too many in the course of the year and all the money goes to support our soup kitchen operations where we feed about 200 people a day.”

House of Bread Chairman Carl Zyskowski said, “This is our gateway into the Thanksgiving season.”

Beth Boyle, House of Bread’s director of development, added, “It's a day for us to celebrate the House of Bread Community and all that we do – these are our supporters making meaningful contributions to allow us to just celebrate all the people we are serving.”

The team from House of Bread estimated that they sold 225 bags to donors this year, which will go a long way on Thanksgiving for the homeless.

“I love working with the homeless, they’re my friends, they’re part of my life, and I feel like I’ve been enriched by their presence,” Sister Theresa added.

