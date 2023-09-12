Memorial fund established for Det. Bobby Garten

Garten was killed by a teen who allegedly fled a traffic stop by other city officers.

HARTFORD, Conn — The family of Det. Bobby Garten, who was killed last week when a car crashed into the cruiser in which he was a passenger, has established a memorial fund in his name.

Garten's brother and sister-in-law, William and Kimber Garten have established the Detective Robert "Bobby" Garten Memorial Fund to continue his legacy of compassion and generosity. They said, "Our goal is to raise funds and spread awareness for causes that were near and dear to Bobby’s heart. Bobby was a true hero who dedicated his life to serving and protecting others."

Checks may be made out to the "Detective Robert "Bobby" Garten Memorial Fund" and sent to 120 Willow St. Wethersfield, CT 06109.

A PayPal donation link has also been established at www.paypal.me/gartenmemorialfund

A website is currently under construction at www.detectiverobertbobbygartenmemorialfund.org

Garten was posthumously promoted Monday by Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody.

The wake for Garten will be held Friday, September 15 at Dunkin’ Park. The hours for public attendance at the wake will be from 2:00 p.m., until 7:00 p.m. Garten was a dedicated supporter of the Hartford Yard Goats baseball team.

On Saturday, September 16 there will be a Celebration of Life event at the Hartford XL Center. Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. and are open to the public.

The burial will be private.

Garten was killed by a teen who allegedly fled a traffic stop by other city officers and crashed the car he was driving into Garten's cruiser on Broad Street last Wednesday.

