'Why do I have to leave?' | North Hartford woman develops cancer amid sewage issues, condemned basement: Exclusive

The NAACP’s Legal Defense and Educational Fund in Washington, D.C. sent a letter to city and state officials to request a meeting about flood compensation programs.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — The application process for the $5 million Hartford Flood Compensation Program opens up to Hartford residents on Friday. Before that happens, a civil rights agency in Washington D.C. is seeking answers from Connecticut officials on behalf of some of the people hurting the most.

In a letter sent to Comptroller Sean Scanlon and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Educational Fund in Washington, D.C., is requesting a meeting with city and state officials to ensure residents aren’t disqualified over issues like unpaid parking tickets.

The agency said it’s concerned that previous flood reimbursement programs deterred residents by asking questions that aren’t required by federal law but can deter people in low-income communities.

“We are concerned, however, that prior assistance programs have unfairly excluded Hartford residents of color by requiring residents to pay all outstanding property taxes, motor vehicle taxes, and parking tickets before they can even apply for the programs. This policy is not required by federal or state law and is a major deterrent for the exact population the program is supposed to be helping. Fines and fees can disproportionately harm families of color due to discriminatory practices in issuing fines and fees and in the systemic issues of wealth inequities that make it more difficult for these families to pay,” the letter states.

Winfred Nelson has been living in Blue Hills for decades. She previously qualified for about $7 thousand in assistance for repairs but says her basement has flooded with sewage overflow more than a handful of times in the past 30 years.

Now, she’s battling liver cancer.

“First thing the doctor always asks me do I smoke, do I drink. I don’t smoke. I don’t drink. I don’t. I don’t. I don’t know what this mold is doing. I had mold in the house, sewage in the house," said Nelson.

A pile of rubble remains where a washing machine was removed due to sewage contamination.

Nelson’s basement is now off-limits.

“The fire marshal says don’t go down there anymore. You can’t use it,” she added.

Neighbors said they’re fed up with dealing with similar issues.

Lynette Watson said, “Mold, mice, and whatever. My house is just a wreck. It will never be the same again.”

Still, Nelson doesn’t want to move even though loved ones are encouraging her to do just that.

“I’ve been here all my life in this city. Why do I have to leave?” she said.

The water company, MDC said it started preliminary work in the Blue Hills area in July to install a new water main. A larger sewer separation project on Durham Street is slated to begin in mid-September.

The Comptroller’s Office confirms to FOX61 that it is in receipt of the letter and intends to meet with officials at the Legal Defense Fund. A spokesman says it is not the Comptroller’s intention to use flood mitigation funds to offset any funds anyone owes to the state.

Samaia Hernandez is a reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at shernandez@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, X , and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.