Walk through 'immersive' Vincent Van Gogh art experience in Hartford this summer

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has garnered international attention and is now making its way to Hartford this summer.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Have you ever wondered what it would be like to explore inside a famous painting, or 300?

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has garnered international attention and is now making its way to Hartford this summer.

The multimedia experience takes the paintings of Vincent Van Gogh out of its frames and into an immersive 3D environment using projections and music. It typically takes an hour to walk through the exhibits.

Over 300 of Van Gogh's paintings are featured in the show, including "The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night.”

Beyond Van Gogh will be showing at the Connecticut Convention Center, Exhibit Hall A, from Aug. 10 to Oct. 2. The exhibit will be open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are now available online at beyondvangoghhartford.com. Tickets start at $39.99 for adults and $23.99 for children ages 5-15. People are encouraged to get tickets soon, as this event has sold out quickly all over the world.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.