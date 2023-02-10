Juvenile hospitalized after taking THC edible in Hartford

Police found five juveniles at the Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy that had ingested the edible, shared by a fellow student.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A juvenile was hospitalized after taking a THC edible on Friday afternoon in Hartford.

Hartford police said at 1:17 p.m., patrol officers went to the Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy on Vernon Street for a report of a student who ate a THC edible.

Officers found five juvenile students had eaten the edibles. EMS arrived on the scene and evaluated them.

One juvenile was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for evaluation. The juvenile's condition is unknown.

The other juveniles refused to be taken to the hospital and were released to the custody of their parents.

The investigation found that the edibles were brought in by one of the juveniles and shared with the others. As a result, one juvenile summons was issued.

