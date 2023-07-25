Teens, religious leaders sound off on increasing Capital City violence

So far in 2023, Hartford has had 21 homicides.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — At 16, Elisha Bailey has already been exposed to a fatal hit-and-run. He's also a leader to his siblings, ages 5, 7, and 13. He's also one of 60 kids exercising their civic duty Tuesday outside of North Hartford's Walk in the Light of Church of God.

"My siblings, their bus stop is down that street. I have to walk them there every day because they can’t walk there by themselves. It’s just kind of messed up that the people in this community don’t get to enjoy the same kind of situations as others," the Cheney Tech student said.

Students joined Archbishop Dexter Burke to sound off about violence in Connecticut's Capital City.

“Hold officials accountable to ensure they are delivering on behalf of those of color. They have failed us and it’s time the community sand up and demand results and accountability," Burke said of Hartford Police. He's calling for more "roadblocks, checkpoints, block watches and incentive programs," and other tactics to crack down on crime.

Baily and his peers also have ideas for solutions.

“More productive schools opened in Hartford. Better education leads to better predicaments, less poverty, less gun violence," he said.

Police Chief Jason Thody responded to Burke's criticism of the police, who were busy investigating the 21st homicide of the year Tuesday

"From our community service officers to our dedicated faith-based outreach officer, to the close coordination between our major crimes division and our community partners, we’ve worked very hard to build relationships of trust and respect," Thody said.

"Those relationships have been incredibly important in helping us solve cases at rates that are significantly above many of our peer cities, including dramatic increases in the solve rates for non-fatal shootings in recent years. In addition to our partnership with organizations like COMPASS Peacebuilders, Mothers United Against Violence, our NRZs, and many others, we work closely with victims and victims’ families, and we’ve put a strong focus on working together with faith institutions and faith leaders. For us, the relationship between our officers and the community is central to our ability to do our jobs, and we take that very seriously.”

“In times of violence, community uplift and partnership are crucial for addressing the issues and finding solutions. Faith leaders play a vital role, not only in highlighting the problems but also in fostering community collaborations and partnerships. By working together, we can create a united front against violence. The Hartford Police Department has shown great dedication and resilience despite the challenges they face. However, when violence affects everyone and causes pain, the focus should shift from asking what individuals are doing to how the entire community can raise awareness and allocate resources to prevent further damage. Effective communication and setting expectations are essential, not just between the police and the community, but among all community members. By fostering open dialogue and shared responsibility, we can create a safer and more supportive environment for everyone," said Pastor Albert Bailey of Shiloh Baptist Church.

Samaia Hernandez is a reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at shernandez@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.