KNOX celebrates local vendors, beautifying Hartford in local Harvest Market

HARTFORD, Conn. — The annual Harvest Market at KNOX kicked off Saturday morning in the Greenhouse on Laurel Street in Hartford.

Nearly two dozen vendors participated, offering local produce, baked goods, and hand-made items.

The "HUGS Awards" were also presented to 15 Hartford residents or groups for their work in sharing beautiful gardens with the community this past summer.

Executive Director of KNOX Patrick Doyle was excited to be back since the event did not happen last year because of COVID.

"People are feeling a lot better to get out," Doyle said. "Last year when we did this, we were worried if we can even have it, even with a lot of restrictions in place. We're really excited that this year we can really open it up for folks. People are smiling, feeling good, we're still being careful."

Fifteen local groups were also recognized as a part of the "Love Your Block Projects" for adding beauty to the community through clean-up days and murals.

