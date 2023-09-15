Law enforcement community pay final respects to brother killed in the line of duty

A wake was held at Dunkin’ Park in Hartford for Det. Robert ‘Bobby’ Garten on Friday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Officer Brian Kearney, the sole survivor of the crash that claimed the life of Det. Robert “Bobby” Garten, led the Hartford Police Department as it marked from the Public Safety Complex Friday morning to Dunkin’ Park where a wake was held for Det. Garten.

Law enforcement officials from across the region descended on the home of the Yard Goats.

Detective Garten was 34 years old last Wednesday when he was hit and killed by a teen fleeing a traffic stop, a line-of-duty death Hartford hasn’t experienced in 27 years.

Councilman Thomas ‘TJ’ Clarke II said officers were feeling, “Mixed emotions and then they still have to continue to serve and protect this city, so I think this is a sensitive time and we need to keep them in prayer.”

Prayer is precisely what city resident Barbara Pivarnik was doing with a Catholic worker peace group in the North End before paying her respects.

“We were just at a vigil praying for peace everywhere and in particular, I’m remembering this officer and found these flowers from Hartford just growing on the street in his memory and intend to bring them over,” said Barbara Pivarnik.

Friday marked the first of a two-day sendoff for an 8-year veteran of the Hartford Police Department remembered by Chief Jason Thody as ‘the one who was always smiling.’

State Police stepped away from Troops across Connecticut Friday to volunteer to cover traffic duty so officers can take the time to honor their fallen brother.

“There are a lot of things that we go through day in and day out that only those who do that job can possibly wrap their head around," said Sgt. Michael Beauton of the Connecticut State Police. “It’s important for all of us to show support for the department that suffers a loss because everybody understands that it could be any one of us at any time.”

Samaia Hernandez is a reporter for FOX61 News.

