LGBTQ+ Pride to be celebrated in Hartford on Saturday

The day will be celebrated with a concert from stars of the 70s and 90s.

HARTFORD, Conn — September means LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations in Hartford with events scheduled for Saturday, starting at noon.

On Sept. 9, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Church Street in Downtown Hartford, the Annual Hartford Pride Fest and Concert kicks off with a family-centered event showcasing entertainment, food, local businesses, giveaways, activities, and numerous community organizations.

During the day, a concert will feature Thelma Houston, who is well known for the song “Don’t Leave Me This Way", dance music star Cece Peniston, who sang “Finally” and Willie Gomez, who performed with Britney Spears, will return to the stage.

At 8 p.m., an after party kicks off on Pratt Street.

The capitol city has celebrated Pride in September for years, in part to avoid conflict between larger celebrations in June in neighboring states like Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island.

Traditionally, the LGBTQ+ Pride flag will be raised at City Hall earlier in the week.

