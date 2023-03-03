Liam Brennan resigns as Inspector General for Hartford's Civilian Police Review Board

The CPRB investigates civilian complaints of police misconduct and makes findings and recommendations to the Police Chief on whether a complaint is valid.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Liam Brennan has resigned from his position as Inspector General for Hartford's Civilian Police Review Board effective March 13. He'll serve on a part-time, interim basis during the transition period to a new Inspector General.

Hartford’s Civilian Police Review Board (CPRB) investigates civilian complaints of police misconduct and makes findings and recommendations to the Police Chief on whether a complaint is valid.

Brennan became the first Inspector General for the CPRB in January 2022.

“I am thankful for Liam’s service to the Civilian Police Review Board and the City of Hartford,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “Liam has served as the City’s first Inspector General, a position that we created to support the CPRB as it carries out its mission of evaluating citizen complaints.”

“Thanks to Inspector General Liam Brennan, our CPRB has become more efficient, more responsive, and better equipped to handle complaints,” said City Council President Maly Rosado. “We appreciate his work as Inspector General, and I look forward to working with the Mayor and Chairman Crawford to find someone who can build on that work.”

CPRB chair Eric Crawford said Brennan was a "tremendous asset" to the board and that his "passion for justice and the law" allowed them to resolve and respond to cases quickly.

"We have made great progress during his time as Inspector General, and we are committed to continuing that strong progress and momentum," Crawford said. "I thank Liam for his service and wish him luck.”

Brennan said it was an "honor" to serve as the city's inspector general.

“The system that Hartford has put together for civilian oversight of the police is truly a template for other cities and it has been a privilege to help stand up this office," he said in part. "I look forward to serving in an interim capacity as the city searches for a permanent replacement.”

