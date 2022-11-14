Lizzo to make tour stop in Hartford this May

The singer announced the second North American leg of The Special 2our on Monday with tickets going on sale Friday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Three-time Grammy Award singer Lizzo will bring her voice and talents to Hartford this spring!

The singer announced the second North American leg of The Special 2our on Monday.

Lizzo will make several stops on the tour, including at Hartford's XL Center on May 6, 2023.

The Special 2our kicks off Friday, April 21 in Knoxville, TN at Thompson-Boling Arena. Public on-sale tickets begin Friday, Nov. 18 at this website.

Other stops will include:

April 21 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

April 22 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

April 25 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

April 26 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

May 04 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

May 06 - Hartford, CT - XL Center

May 09 - Baltimore, MD- CFG Bank Arena

May 10 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

May 12 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

May 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

May 16 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

May 17 - Chicago, IL - United Center

May 19 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

May 20 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

May 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

May 25 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

June 02 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

