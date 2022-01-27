City of Hartford seeking local artists for 'Hartford Love' initiative

17 to 34 artists will be chosen to beautify the Albany Avenue and Clay Arsenal neighborhoods.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The City of Hartford is looking for talented, local artists to be a part of a new neighborhood initiative called "Hartford Love."

Approximately 17 to 34 artists will be selected as a way to jazz up the community.

Artists will be able to display their artwork on nine bus shelters and 25 electrical boxes on Albany Avenue and the Clay Arsenal neighborhoods as well as other locations.

Their work must highlight and express pride in their community while giving extra vibrancy to the City of Hartford.

Once this project is complete, city leaders hope it will attract more visitors to those areas and support the local businesses.

"A lot of people live there. A lot of people want to see beauty around them. That's not to say the neighborhood is not already beautiful because it certainly is. There's a lot of culture, there's a lot of great businesses that operate in this area," said Andre Rochester, lead artist of Hartford Love. "I'm hoping that some of that traffic that goes through Albany Avenue on a daily basis, some of those drivers might actually pull over, look at the artwork, check out some of these businesses."

In order to qualify, you must live in Hartford or neighboring towns and have some connection to the city.

Winners will be based on an online vote from community members and will receive $500 per design.

To apply, you must submit samples of your artwork, a brief biography and an explanation of your connection to the neighborhoods.

The deadline is Feb. 15.

Click here for the application.

