‘Having lost a son, now a granddaughter’ | Hartford girl, 12, laid to rest after shot in crossfire

A funeral service was held Friday for Se’Cret Pierce, ten years after her father, Shane, was also shot and killed in Hartford.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Mourners gathered Friday at Bloomfield’s First Cathedral Church to celebrate the life of Se’Cret Pierce, 12, of Hartford, a seventh-grader at Milner School who was shot and killed on Huntington Street on April 21.

“I have to go bury my granddaughter,” said the Rev. Samuel Saylor of Hartford, a pastor at Garden Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Springfield, Mass.

Saylor buried Se’Cret’s father, Shane Oliver, in 2014 when she was 2-years-old.

“His daughter was here and I failed to keep her safe,” Saylor said.

At 12 years old, loved ones said Se’Cret felt like the world belonged to her. She was sassy and independent.

Bloomfield’s First Cathedral was overtaken by a sea of purple and black Friday.

“Her favorite colors were purple and black,” said Se’Cret’s aunt Azenia Williams. “This is a really trying time for all of us. Se’Cret was 12. I mean who would have thought this could happen to her.”

Extra security was in place at the funeral and mourners were patted down before entering the sanctuary. Hartford police continue to search for witnesses and two suspects they said fled in a car that police have since recovered. Police also arrested two young males shot in the same incident.

“Everybody in Hartford right now is holding their kids a little tighter,” said the Rev. Henry Brown of Mothers United Against Violence. “This is a warning to everyone: know where your kids are. That little girl was sitting in a car and bullets were flying. It’s not safe for anybody to be out in these streets at nighttime anyway. Even in the daytime, it’s dangerous.”

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy both friends of Se’Cret’s grandparents, are both known gun violence prevention advocates in the wake of Shane’s death.

“A young girl who loved cinnamon buns and knitting. She was an innocent victim. What grips my heart, what gnaws at my conscience is that we are failing to take action,” Blumenthal said before entering the sanctuary. “Any of our children could have been in her shoes. We need to resolve that we do more in her name and memory because prayers and thoughts are not enough.”

Murphy worked with the family to help obtain donations to cover funeral expenses, which the family couldn’t afford.

“To have lost Shane 10 years ago and now having lost his granddaughter. There’s just no way to understand what that means to a family. Yet they’re going to soldier on," said Murphy.

For the family, soldiering on also means defending Se’Cret’s name.

“She was my favorite sister and she did not start trouble like how people thought she did,” her sister Diamond White said.

Saylor said the family is also seeking ‘sweet’ justice.

“We’re looking for sweet justice, not street justice. We’re looking for what we got her father 10 years ago. Being able to stand in front of the judge and hear the assailant, the murderer apologize before their sentencing.”

