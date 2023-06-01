Man charged in hit and run death of beloved Hartford coach

Police said Jamiuse Workman, 41, of West Hartford was charged with Misconduct with a Motor Vehicle and Evading the Scene Involving Death and Reckless Driving.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man has been charged on Thursday for the fatal hit-and-run death of a beloved Hartford coach back in March.

The victim was Kendall May, 56, of Bloomfield. He was a coach at A.I. Prince Technical High School in Hartford.

The original incident happened on March 31 at 6:27 p.m., when Hartford officers responded to the area of 3324 Main Street on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Officers found an unresponsive man and immediately began life-saving measures. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The evading vehicle, a grey Jeep Cherokee, fled the scene north on Main Street. The Hartford Police Crime Scene Division responded and assumed the investigation.

After an extensive investigation, detectives from the Crime Scene Division were able to obtain a felony arrest warrant for Workman. Workman was taken into custody by members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force. He was transported to the Hartford Police Detention Division, where was held on a $100,000 judge-set bond.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

